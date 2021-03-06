Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $70.25 or 0.00145482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $112,892.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.23 or 0.00466429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.94 or 0.00459618 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

