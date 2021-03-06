BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $895,599.90 and $35.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.