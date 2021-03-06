BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $895,599.90 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $895,599.90 and $212.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

