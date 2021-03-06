Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

PEBO stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

