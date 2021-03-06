Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $1,917,790. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

