Boston Partners Buys New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

