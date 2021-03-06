Boston Partners Cuts Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

