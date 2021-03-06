Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,809 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.95% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

