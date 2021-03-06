Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 137,706 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $8,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.80 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

