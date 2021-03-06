Boston Partners Sells 2,238 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $86.95 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

