Boston Partners Takes $2.15 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Universal Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

