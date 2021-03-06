Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,936 shares of company stock worth $9,892,555 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

