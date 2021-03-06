Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,386 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 685,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

