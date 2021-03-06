Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,301 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.35% of Boston Properties worth $51,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

