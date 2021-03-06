Bottos Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $115,134.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00763882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

