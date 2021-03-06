Bounce Token (AUCTION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.05 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bounce Token has a market cap of $50.39 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for approximately $24.18 or 0.00049808 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.15 or 0.00463755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00465535 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

Bounce Token Token Trading



