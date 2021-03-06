Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Reaches Market Cap of $38.42 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for about $2,708.60 or 0.05680821 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $38.42 million and $48.50 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.73 or 0.00756567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043115 BTC.

About Bounce Token (OLD)

BOT is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

