Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
BOUYY stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Bouygues Company Profile
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.