BOX Token Price Down 53.9% Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $533.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.83 or 0.00534187 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

