BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 120,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

