bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

