Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,017. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.