Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,415 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $112.75 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

