Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 152,411 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of EQT worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

