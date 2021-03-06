Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,402 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

AAP opened at $171.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

