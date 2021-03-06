Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,701 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Equitrans Midstream worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

