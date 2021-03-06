Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $186.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $186.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.