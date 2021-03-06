Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 11,559 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

