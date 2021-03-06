Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 139,059 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

