Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 99,329 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Stifel Financial worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $6,579,066 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

