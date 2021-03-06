Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

