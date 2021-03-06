Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.