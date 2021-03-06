Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The J. M. Smucker worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

