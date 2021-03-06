Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

