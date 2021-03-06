Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

