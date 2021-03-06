Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 332,346 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of CNX Resources worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.35.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

