Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quanta Services by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Quanta Services by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,555. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.