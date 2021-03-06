Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of FMC worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in FMC by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.