Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of The AES worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The AES by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

