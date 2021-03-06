Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

