Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $16.72 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.50 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

