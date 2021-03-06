Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CDW by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 17.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 21.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.89. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

