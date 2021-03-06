Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Signature Bank worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY opened at $222.62 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

