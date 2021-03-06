Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMG opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

