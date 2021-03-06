Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,605 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amcor worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

