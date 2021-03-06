Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 123,469 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.