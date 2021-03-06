Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $15.42 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 939,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KeyCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.