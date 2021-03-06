Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 87,681 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Commercial Metals worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.