Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,884 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Masco worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

