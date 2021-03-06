Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,269,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hologic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX opened at $72.35 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

